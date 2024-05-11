Emily Dreyer Sells 3,125 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $25.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after purchasing an additional 630,155 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,398,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $21,165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

