Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $138.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $123.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.56.

NYSE EMR opened at $115.55 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,604,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

