Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $292,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $11.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $760.00. 2,082,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. The company has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $761.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

