Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %
ELDN opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
