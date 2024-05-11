Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.050-7.850 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $127.14. 2,023,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average of $134.41. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.