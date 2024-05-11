Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $20.89

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.89, but opened at $19.65. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 157,175 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EWTX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 8.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $40,788.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $32,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495 over the last ninety days. 31.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 1,892,053 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

