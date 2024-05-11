ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

TSE ECN traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.25.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 52.97% and a negative net margin of 134.34%. The business had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.1720841 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Wayne Lovatt acquired 200,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00. Insiders acquired 400,100 shares of company stock valued at $721,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.36.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

