Dynex Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 260.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Dynex Capital Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:DX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. 992,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $794.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
