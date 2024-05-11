Dynavax Technologies’ (DVAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DVAX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

DVAX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 2,514,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,148. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.83 and a beta of 1.30. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $15.15.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.