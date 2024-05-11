DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Down to $55.50

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.50, but opened at $52.99. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 23,808 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXPE shares. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $828.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.72.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares in the company, valued at $30,551,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,900,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 510,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 161.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

