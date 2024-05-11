DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DD

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DD opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $79.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.