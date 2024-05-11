DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Insider Sells $104,883.87 in Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $78.76. 1,898,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,296. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

