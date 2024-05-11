DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 350,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,770 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $15,104,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $11,213,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $79.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.