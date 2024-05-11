Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.850-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.67. 2,778,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.