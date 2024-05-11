Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.850-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %
Duke Energy stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.67. 2,778,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
