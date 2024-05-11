Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Reduced by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

DUK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,719. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.