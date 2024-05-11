Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance
DDHRF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.
About Dream Impact Trust
