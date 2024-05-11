Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

NYSE:DOUG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 1,751,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Douglas Elliman has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

