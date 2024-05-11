Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.
Douglas Elliman Trading Down 18.1 %
NYSE:DOUG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 1,751,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Douglas Elliman has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.24.
About Douglas Elliman
