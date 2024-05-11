Dorman Products, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DORM stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth $13,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

