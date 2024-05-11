Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Releases Earnings Results

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Dominari had a negative net margin of 721.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

Dominari Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOMH opened at $2.12 on Friday. Dominari has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Get Dominari alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Kyle Michael Wool bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,444 shares of company stock valued at $90,278. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.