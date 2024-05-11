Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16, reports. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$654.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$8.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBM. CIBC lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.29.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

