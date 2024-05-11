Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16, reports. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$654.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$8.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 64.37%.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.
