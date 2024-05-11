Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Announces Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Diodes updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Diodes Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,477,364.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIOD

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.