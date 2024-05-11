Digihost Technology (DGHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

Digihost Technology Price Performance

Digihost Technology stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Digihost Technology has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 5.61.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

