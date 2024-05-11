DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
DiaSorin Price Performance
DSRLF stock remained flat at $107.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $120.00.
DiaSorin Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DiaSorin
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.