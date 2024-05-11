DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

DSRLF stock remained flat at $107.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

