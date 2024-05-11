Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 189000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.