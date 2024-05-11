Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 26.37% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 4,322,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,113. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

