Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter.

NYSE:DLA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 66,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,638. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of Delta Apparel worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

