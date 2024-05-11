Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 361,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 741,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.48 million during the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative net margin of 24.65% and a negative return on equity of 29,673.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.