Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Definity Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:DFY traded down C$1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 323,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$47.50.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. Research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Definity Financial

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.