Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Definity Financial Price Performance

TSE DFY traded down C$1.43 on Friday, reaching C$45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,114. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$47.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.71.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.80.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

