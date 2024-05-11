Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of DAWN opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $144,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,680.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,247 shares of company stock worth $3,376,817 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

