David D’onofrio Purchases 50,000 Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director David D’onofrio bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

White Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WGO opened at C$0.34 on Friday. White Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.69 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

