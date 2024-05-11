David D’onofrio Purchases 50,000 Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director David D’onofrio bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.
White Gold Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of WGO opened at C$0.34 on Friday. White Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.69 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.
About White Gold
