Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,897,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,530 shares of company stock worth $91,195,791 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Datadog by 2,148.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $2,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

