Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$624.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.6 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.510-1.570 EPS.
Datadog Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of DDOG traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.97. 5,174,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average of $119.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog
Insider Activity at Datadog
In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 712,530 shares of company stock worth $91,195,791. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Datadog
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.