Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$624.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.6 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.510-1.570 EPS.

Shares of DDOG traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.97. 5,174,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average of $119.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.58.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 712,530 shares of company stock worth $91,195,791. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

