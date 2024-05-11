Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, an increase of 690.1% from the April 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4549 per share. This is a boost from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.
