Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146,859 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $59,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock worth $25,997,094. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DHR traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.43. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $187.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

