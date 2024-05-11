Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance
Shares of DPBSF stock opened at C$41.57 on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1-year low of C$39.93 and a 1-year high of C$54.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.35.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
