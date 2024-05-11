CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 304.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTMX. StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,154,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

