Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $11.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.33. 146,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,815. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.87 and its 200-day moving average is $231.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.