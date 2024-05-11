Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cummins from $303.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,169 shares of company stock worth $14,689,855. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI opened at $298.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.36. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

