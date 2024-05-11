Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 206,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.