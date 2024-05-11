Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

