Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after buying an additional 327,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Corteva by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,528,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,674,000 after acquiring an additional 883,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Corteva Stock Down 0.6 %

Corteva stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

