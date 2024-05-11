Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.3 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.24.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

