Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 26.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Targa Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 27.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,657 shares of company stock worth $9,079,078. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

