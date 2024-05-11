Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 383,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.64 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

