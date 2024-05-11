Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 984 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $117,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 59,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VT opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.