Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

Nucor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.02. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

