Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $346,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 219,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 56,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 61,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.53 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

