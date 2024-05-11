Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $536,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after buying an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,833,000 after buying an additional 1,389,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,473,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,490,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $773.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

