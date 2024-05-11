Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $79.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

